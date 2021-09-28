In Pictures: Meander to Maggie's Forth Valley event helps raise £15,000 for cancer support service

The Meander to Maggie's event was held for the first time last Friday with the aim of generating money for Maggie’s Forth Valley.
Participants laced up their rambling shoes and walked from The Kelpies to its centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert.
With each walker set a target of raising at least £100, the 97 people involved handed over more than £15,000 to Maggie’s so its staff can continue to help those diagnosed with cancer.
Since the start of the pandemic, Maggie's has been supporting people by phone, email and digitally. The centre is now open to see people by appointment and drop-in.