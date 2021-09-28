In Pictures: Meander to Maggie's Forth Valley event helps raise £15,000 for cancer support service

The Meander to Maggie's event was held for the first time last Friday with the aim of generating money for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Participants laced up their rambling shoes and walked from The Kelpies to its centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert.

With each walker set a target of raising at least £100, the 97 people involved handed over more than £15,000 to Maggie’s so its staff can continue to help those diagnosed with cancer.

Since the start of the pandemic, Maggie's has been supporting people by phone, email and digitally. The centre is now open to see people by appointment and drop-in.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

1. In Pictures: Meander to Maggie's Forth Valley event helps raise cash for cancer support service The 10km Meander to Maggie's fundraiser involved people of all ages. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. In Pictures: Meander to Maggie's Forth Valley event helps raise cash for cancer support service A team of caterers ensured the Meander to Maggie's fundraisers were well-fuelled. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. In Pictures: Meander to Maggie's Forth Valley event helps raise cash for cancer support service Groups of friends crossed the finish line together at Maggie's Forth Valley, Larbert. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. In Pictures: Meander to Maggie's Forth Valley event helps raise cash for cancer support service Members of the public wandered from The Kelpies to the Maggie's Forth Valley base in Larbert. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales