Kinder Eggs recalled and parents warned over 'salmonella' link

Some 57 people, mostly young children, have become infected with salmonella in an outbreak linked to Kinder Surprise eggs.

The Food Standards Agency, along with Food Standards Scotland, are advising consumers not to avoid the 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs with best before dates between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022.

Investigations, led by UKHSA, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, have found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and a specific product produced by the Ferrero company.

Ferrero has withdrawn certain products whilst investigations continue.

The product thought to be affected have all been manufactured at the same factory. Other products manufactured by Kinder are not believed to be affected.

Tina Potter, FSA Head of Incidents, said: "We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert. It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall."

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on [email protected] or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

