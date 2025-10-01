Hospital at Home: NHS Forth Valley welcomes service that 'transforms lives'

A huge expansion in a project to keep frail older people out of hospital by providing medical care at home has been welcomed by members of NHS Forth Valley’s board.

At the meeting this week, members welcomed more than £2 million Scottish Government funding that will see the Hospital at Home service go from 25 virtual beds to 114.

Members heard that the project is not only proving cost-effective but is also being welcomed by elderly people who are able to stay in their own homes, when they would otherwise have had to go into hospital.

The service currently operates 25 Older Adult virtual beds, alongside three OPAT (Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy) spaces, which means antibiotics can be given intravenously at home.

Announcing the extra funding at Falkirk Community Hospital in July, First Minister John Swinney met NHS staff Louise Kirby, lead advanced nurse practitioner, left, and Karen Laird, clinical lead physiotherapist. Pic: Michael Gillen

There are also five virtual beds for people with respiratory illness – which are funded through non-recurring Healthcare Improvement Scotland support – and the hope is that these will increase to ten.

The Scottish Government is providing cash to help health boards create 2,000 virtual beds across Scotland by December next year.

In a video presentation to the board, consultant geriatrician Sarah Henderson, explained to members that the idea had been born of necessity during the covid pandemic, when it was found that elderly people could be managed within their own homes.

The service has now been running for four years and Advanced Nurse Practitioner Julie Binnie told members that patients “much prefer to be looked after in their own home”.

Louise Kirby, lead advanced nurse practitioner, with some of the kit used by the Hospital at Home team. Pic: Michael Gillen

In the video, she said that many frail, older people are “scared to come into hospital”, thinking “they might not get back out”.

Being in their own homes meant they were nearer family, pets and familiar surroundings with their own kitchen, television and toilet facilities, where it is “less noisy” than a hospital ward.

“We get really unwell patients who we do manage to keep at home and we do manage to get better, through out treatments and our interventions,” she said.

The main challenge, she said, was making sure that people were safe at home but she said that the feedback from patients has been very positive.

As well as consultants, GPs, nurses and healthcare workers, the service includes a physiotherapist, an occupational therapist, a dietician, a speech and language therapist and a pharmacist.

One of the advantages of caring for a person at home is that they are less likely to lose their care package, which can happen with a lengthy hospital stay.

“What we’re trying to do is not only prevent this admission, but future admissions too,” said Teleri Selvester, lead occupational therapist for the project.

The Scottish Government funding - announced by First Minister John Swinney in July during a visit to Falkirk Community Hospital – will allow the service to expand, particularly in respiratory and heart failure patients, by increasing the team and resources.

Ms Selvester said they were also working with other NHS teams, including the specialist frailty unit, to deliver services more effectively to elderly people.

NHS Forth Valley board chair, Neena Mahal, said she and chief executive Ross McGuffie had visited the service and had been “blown away” by the “fantastic” work being done by the team.

“From a patient/family perspective, it’s amazing to be treated in your own home and that makes such a difference to the recovery period,” she said.

Board members welcomed the news that the service was expanding.

Alan Rennie said that when visiting the service alongside First Minister John Swinney – who was announcing the extra funding – he had particularly noticed messages from service users saying it had “transformed their lives”.

“It was a wonderful, uplifting experience that day. I’m delighted we’re getting these extra funds and are going to be expanding this service,” he said.