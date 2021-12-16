Health in Falkirk: Here's where to find a pharmacist open over the Christmas holidays

Saturday, December 25 - T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 11am.

Sunday, December 26 – Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 11am - 5pm.

Monday, December 27 (Public holiday) – Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 10am - 5pm.

Tesco Pharmacy, Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk from 9am - 6pm.

T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 1pm

Tuesday, December 28 (Public holiday)

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, Larbert Road, Bonnybridge from 8.30am - 1pm and 2pm - 6pm

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, The Toll, Bonnybridge from 9am - 1pm and 2pm - 6pm

Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 11 Stirling Street, Denny from 9am - 6pm

Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 8.30am - 6pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk from 8am - 8pm

Well, New Carron Village, 1 Ronades Road, Falkirk from 9am - 6pm

T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 6pm

