Health in Falkirk: Here's where to find a pharmacist open over the Christmas holidays
Needing a pharmacist over the festive break? Here’s a list of where you can find the pharmacies which are open over the Bank Holiday weekend and their opening hours.
Saturday, December 25 - T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 11am.
Sunday, December 26 – Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 11am - 5pm.
Monday, December 27 (Public holiday) – Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 10am - 5pm.
Tesco Pharmacy, Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk from 9am - 6pm.
T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 1pm
Tuesday, December 28 (Public holiday)
Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, Larbert Road, Bonnybridge from 8.30am - 1pm and 2pm - 6pm
Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, The Toll, Bonnybridge from 9am - 1pm and 2pm - 6pm
Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 11 Stirling Street, Denny from 9am - 6pm
Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk from 8.30am - 6pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk from 8am - 8pm
Well, New Carron Village, 1 Ronades Road, Falkirk from 9am - 6pm
T. McLean & Sons, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir from 9am - 6pm