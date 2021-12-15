Falkirk covid: Scam warning over Omicron PCR tests in Forth Valley

Police are warning against giving your details to a scam website.

The emails claim that the test will allow people to “avoid restrictions”, and police are now keen to make sure that the correct links to genuine NHS websites are available to as many people as possible.

The fake email includes a link to request a 'free' test which leads to a scam NHS website which is actually designed to collect the details of those who fill it out.

The news comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked the people of Scotland to take extra care this Christmas due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

People are being urged to gather in groups of three households or less and many have cancelled their work Christmas sparties.