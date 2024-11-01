NHS Lothian has taken the difficult decision to withdraw joint funding from a service that provides support to veterans in Lothian, following a stark financial review.

The health board has told Veterans First Point Lothian staff and patients that it can no longer provide its share – £214,778 – of the total budget required to maintain the service, amid the significant financial challenge facing health boards.

Veterans First Point Lothian was jointly funded by the Scottish Government and NHS Lothian as a “one-stop shop” offering support, advice and mental health care for veterans. It is a multi-award-winning service that has provided support to over 2500 different veterans throughout the last 15 years.

By April 2025, the service will cease to exist in its current form and a significant redesign and premises’ move is planned by March 2025.

It comes as NHS Lothian reviews all its services in a bid to make efficiency savings of seven per cent following the budget allocation earlier this year.

Further reductions in part of the mental health budget of 4.6 per cent means the health board can no longer continue to fund its share of the service.

Tracey McKigen, NHS Lothian director of Royal Edinburgh Hospital and Associated Services, said: “This has been a really difficult decision and we apologise to all of our patients and staff who are affected. We would like to thank the team for their dedication and commitment to supporting our veterans over the years.

“This is no reflection on the quality of the Veterans First Point Lothian service, but it does serve as a stark reminder of the extremely difficult choices that we are facing every day as we balance the need to provide safe and effective healthcare while meeting the severe financial challenges facing health boards and other public sector organisations.”

The Scottish Government will allocate its 40 per cent share of the funding and NHS Lothian is reviewing the future service provision within the remaining budget.

This means that Veterans First Point Lothian will no longer be able to accept new referrals or commence any new episodes of treatment. Veterans, who are impacted by the change, are urged to contact the team to discuss alternative support.

If veterans feel they need help or support and are not already part of Veterans First Point Lothian, they should contact their GP during the day and NHS 24 on 111 at evenings and weekends.

Lothians MSP Miles Briggs said: “It is extremely disappointing that NHS Lothian has been forced into this decision – it is the most underfunded health board in Scotland

“Veterans First Point provides a lifeline to veterans to access healthcare and provides a service tailored to their needs.”