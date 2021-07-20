Forth Valley Royal Hospital doctor cleared of having affairs with two patients remains suspended

Doctor Richard MacCallum, 55, was alleged to have had sexual trysts with the women after they were admitted to A&E following unrelated falls.

The accusations against the married father-of-two were dropped in 2020 when the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service found them to be baseless.

Dr MacCallum was suspended on full pay – £112,000 a year – for four years.

Dr Richard MacCallum was suspended from his role as a consultant at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert. Picture: Michael Gillen.

An NHS Forth Valley spokeswoman said: “Following an external Medical Practitioners Tribunal hearing, a member of medical staff remains suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation.

“We follow the national NHS Scotland policies and procedures for staff who are suspended, on leave due to sickness or absent for other reasons.”

Dr MacCallum was subject to a raft of allegations relating to sexual misconduct in 2016.

Investigations were launched in November of that year and he was suspended on full pay.

