Forth Valley residents to benefit from mental wellbeing campaign

Mind to Mind – a new website hosted on NHS Inform – features over 30 videos of people talking about their own mental wellbeing challenges in a bid to help others who may be going through the same.

Covering topics including dealing with anxiety and panic, handling stress, improving sleep, lifting mood and moving through grief, each contributor shares practical advice on what has worked for them.

The website also features commentary from a range of professionals and signposts where people can access further help and support.

A new campaign has been launched to promote the Mind to Mind website.

Dr Jim Crabb, associate medical director for mental health from NHS Forth Valley, said: “This new resource is a valuable addition to NHS Inform, featuring the experiences of people who have dealt with mental wellbeing challenges in their lives, and advice from professionals on how to deal with life’s ups and downs.

"Hearing about the experiences of others can help, as can talking to others about how you’re feeling.

"Support is available to help you deal with life’s challenges.”

Kevin Stewart, Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, said: “We’re hugely grateful to everyone who has contributed their advice on what has worked for them.

"Being so open about the challenges they’ve faced will hopefully help many others look after and improve their own mental wellbeing.”

Stephanie Phillips, director of service delivery at NHS 24, added: “Mind to Mind and the video stories that have been so generously shared with us are a valuable addition to our online mental health resources at NHS Inform.

"If you’re feeling anxious, stressed, or low, or having problems sleeping or dealing with grief this site can help you by hearing from others. You can also explore a range of guides, podcasts and

organisations that can help.

"We are committed to offering a range of services to support people in the ways they find best for them when mental wellbeing challenges come along, as they do for everyone.

"Your GP, our phone lines and the emergency services are available for anyone that needs urgent help.”