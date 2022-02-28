Forth Valley pharmacies now offering COVID-19 jags
A number of pharmacies in the Forth Valley area are now able to offer customers COVID-19 vaccinations.
There are 11 pharmacies able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations – be it first, second or booster doses – to anyone aged 12 years and over.
Falkirk area pharmacies currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations are Lloyds Pharmacy, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir; Lloyds Pharmacy, Grahams Rd, Falkirk; Larbert Pharmacy, Main Street, Larbert; and Airth Pharmacy, Shore Rd, Airth.
People can book appointments at the participating pharmacies through the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 or online via the national COVID-19 vaccination booking portal.
Some pharmacies may also occasionally be able to provide vaccinations on a drop-in basis and individuals should contact the pharmacy first to check availability.
Ross Gilfillan, NHS Forth Valley’s specialist pharmacist in vaccines and public health, said: “Our community pharmacy colleagues across Forth Valley have already delivered more than 4000 flu vaccinations over the last few months and this new development will further improve access to COVID-19 vaccinations.”