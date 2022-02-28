Forth Valley pharmacies now offering COVID-19 jags

There are 11 pharmacies able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations – be it first, second or booster doses – to anyone aged 12 years and over.

Falkirk area pharmacies currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations are Lloyds Pharmacy, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir; Lloyds Pharmacy, Grahams Rd, Falkirk; Larbert Pharmacy, Main Street, Larbert; and Airth Pharmacy, Shore Rd, Airth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at a number of local pharmacies in the Falkirk area

People can book appointments at the participating pharmacies through the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 or online via the national COVID-19 vaccination booking portal.

Some pharmacies may also occasionally be able to provide vaccinations on a drop-in basis and individuals should contact the pharmacy first to check availability.

Ross Gilfillan, NHS Forth Valley’s specialist pharmacist in vaccines and public health, said: “Our community pharmacy colleagues across Forth Valley have already delivered more than 4000 flu vaccinations over the last few months and this new development will further improve access to COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.