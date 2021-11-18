Football club's mental health project earns Falkirk Council funding

Stenhousemuir Football Club’s mental health project has received £1500 from the Falkirk Council’s Community Choices fund.

Commended by FIFA and the Scottish Football Association and working in partnership with national mental health charity Andy’s Man Club, the Stenhousemuir FC run weekly drop in sessions specifically for men in the area who require support for their mental health.

The new funding will help train specialist tutors to allow them to meet the needs of those who attend the weekly classes – with an annual event also planned in the future to help connect locals.

Fiona Kennedy, Stenhousemuir FC’s community engagement and inclusion officer, said: “Community Choices has helped us fund an important mental health initiative in the local area.

“The needs of our community are at the forefront of what we do, and we greatly appreciate the chance to access the public funds and for the community to vote for us. I’d encourage local groups to put forward their ideas and apply to the Community Choices Small Grants programme.”

Part of the Council’s participatory budgeting efforts – where local communities have their say on how money is spent in their neighbourhoods – Community Choices is a fund of over £3 million to be invested in projects across the area.

Local residents are asked to vote on the ideas they want to make happen and for the projects to receive public funds to do it.

