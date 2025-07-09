First Minister in Falkirk to announce £85m funding for service that treats patients at home

More people will be able to remain at home rather than be treated in hospital thanks to additional funding for the NHS.

First Minister John Swinney visited Falkirk Community Hospital today (Wednesday) to make the announcement of £85 million which will allow 2000 more beds across Scotland made available to the Hospital at Home service.

NHS Forth Valley expects to receive around £4.4 million from the funding.

Launched locally in 2021, it predominantly cares for frail, older people in their own homes and who may be suffering with acute illnesses and health conditions, including respiratory and cardiac conditions, infections, or treatment after a fall.

Announcing the extra funding at Falkirk Community Hospital, First Minister John Swinney met NHS staff Louise Kirby, lead advanced nurse practitioner, left, and Karen Laird, clinical lead physiotherapist. Pic: Michael Gillen

Keeping patients in their own homes ensures they can stay in familiar surroundings rather than be separated from family, friends and even pets, while also helping to reduce some of the risks associated going into hospital, such as acquiring infections.

It also cuts the number of delayed discharges while patients wait for care packages.

Around 4000 patients have used the service in Forth Valley since it was set up.

The funding will also be used to support the introduction of frailty services in every A&E department by the end of this summer, aiming to cut the average length of stay for vulnerable patients.

Julie Binnie is an advanced nurse practitioner with the Hospital at Home team in NHS Forth Valley. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mr Swinney said: “I am resolutely focused on taking the necessary action to reduce wait times and clear the blockages leading to delayed discharges across our NHS. This investment will ensure many patients can receive first class NHS care in the comfort of their own homes and not have to travel to a hospital where it isn’t required.

“Expanding Hospital at Home to 2000 beds by December 2026 will create the largest ‘hospital’ in the country, thereby improving the flow of patients throughout the NHS and generating greater capacity for staff. The staff delivering this service at Falkirk Community Hospital are testament to the success of Hospital at Home and it’s been eye opening to see the effort that goes into provide this first class care.

“The NHS is Scotland’s greatest treasure but we know we must do better to ensure patients get the care they need, when and where they need it. The 2025-26 Budget provides record funding of £21 billion for Health and Social Care services – with NHS boards across Scotland receiving an additional £2 billion to deliver key front line services.”

Welcoming the additional funding, Dr Sarah Henderson, NHS Forth Valley consultant geriatrician, said: “Our local Hospital at Home team do an amazing job to help ensure that patients, who in the past would have to come into hospital, are able to remain in their own homes and access the specialist clinical care and support they require.

Marion and Bill Denholm ware able to celebrate their golden wedding at home thanks to Hospital at Home. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Over the last four years the service has helped thousands of local patients and the feedback we have received from them and their families has been overwhelmingly positive as they really appreciate everything the team does to help them stay out of hospital and in familiar surroundings at home, close to their family, friends and pets.

“I am delighted that the additional funding announced today will help us expand the Hospital at Home service further as well as develop local heart failure, respiratory and Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy (OPAT) services to help more people remain at home and still access the specialist care they require."

One of those who knows the benefits of the service is Marion Denholm, 82, from Stenhousemuir.

Her husband Bill, 85, was recently supported by NHS Forth Valley’s Hospital at Home team after he developed a chest infection.

Marion said: “For me, Hospital at Home removed a lot of the angst of having to get to the hospital and try to get parked.

"The care we’ve both received has been amazing. We’ve had doctors, advanced nurse practitioners, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, a dietitian and a speech and language therapist all visit our home to provide the care and treatment he required so he didn’t have to go into hospital."

Bill being treated at home meant the retired minister and teacher were able to quietly celebrate their golden wedding together on July 3.

Marion added: “For Bill it made such a difference that we weren’t apart. When he broke his hip and was in hospital for nine weeks, it was very difficult for us all.

"This time, it was very easy to find out about his treatment and ask questions as someone was coming into our home every day.

"I felt very secure in the knowledge that people who were helping Bill were coming into our home.”