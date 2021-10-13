Falkirk MP urges fellow arthritis sufferers to seek support

On the back of World Arthritis Day (October 12), John McNally, Falkirk MP, has spoken about the need for fellow sufferers to get assistance if necessary.

He said: “As a sufferer myself, I’m sending strength to everyone in the Falkirk area living with arthritis.

“I’m relatively lucky, having only a mild struggle over the years. I can't play guitar properly these days, much to everyone’s relief, but I’ve seen friends who are former employees in hairdressing forced to leave their profession as their hands were so painful.

Falkirk MP John McNally, of the SNP. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“My own mum suffered from disfigured fingers which stopped her playing the piano to a level she enjoyed.

“For some people, basic movements like turning your neck, going up and down stairs, standing up and sitting, can be made incredibly painful and difficult. We mustn't forget how common and debilitating this silent condition is.

“For advice on physical and emotional help, please visit http://versusarthritis.org.”

