Falkirk health: NHS Forth Valley urge parents to get young children vaccinated against flu

Appointment letters have now been sent out inviting parents with children aged two to five who are not yet in school to come forward for the free flu vaccine, which is given as a painless nasal spray.

The letters will include details of where and when the vaccine will be given.

Parents and carers can reschedule their child’s appointment by contacting the phone number on their letter.

NHS Forth Valley is encouraging parents and carers to get eligible children to take the nasal flu spray vaccine

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valleyservice manager, said: “Flu can be serious, even for healthy children and young people. That’s why all children aged two up to secondary school pupils in S6 are being offered the flu vaccine.

“I’d urge all parents and carers of children aged two to five to look out for their child’s appointment letter and get their child vaccinated ahead of winter. The flu vaccine helps prevent your child getting sick with flu and needing time off nursery or childcare and helps reduce the risk of your child spreading flu to family and friends who are more vulnerable.

“The flu virus is always changing so they need to get the vaccine every year to help them stay protected.”

In a small number of cases, the nasal spray may not be suitable, and the vaccine can be given as an injection in the arm instead.