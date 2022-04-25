Falkirk groups can apply for £10,000 for healthy heart projects

Heart Research UK confirmed this week applications for funding grants of up to £10,000 is available until 5pm on Monday, May 2.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Community groups in Scotland have only one week left to apply for a grant to help local people lead healthier, happier, longer lives by looking after their hearts.

The funding is open to any group which has a project that promotes heart health

“Funding is awarded for original, innovative projects that promote heart health and help reduce the risk of developing heart disease. Get the community involved in cooking, healthy eating, keeping active, interactive learning and mindfulness, with the focus being on a healthy heart.”

The grants are only available to not-for-profit organisations like charities, community groups, voluntary organisations and sports groups.