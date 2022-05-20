Falkirk groups benefit from mental health funding

Distributed by Third Sector Interfaces (TSIs) to community groups and organisations throughout the country the fund has four key priorities – ensuring safe, effective treatment and care of people living with mental illness, providing a rapid and easily accessible response to those in distress, promoting and supporting the conditions for good mental health and wellbeing at population level and providing accessible signposting to help, advice and support

CVS Falkirk & District confirmed 36 local groups and organisations received funding through the first round of the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

These groups and organisations were awarded as share of £415,100 of funding for their community-based mental health and wellbeing projects and activities, which will benefit people across the Falkirk district.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Valley Sensory Centre was just one of the organisations sharing in the funding

Victoria McRae, CEO of CVS Falkirk, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the number, quality and creativity of the applications received and delighted to reveal the 36 groups and organisations who were awarded funding. It has been such a joy to see the benefit these projects will make, and to have the power of our local third sector recognised with such incredible investment.

“Some of these projects have already started, while others will take place later in the year.”

Here are the 36 groups who made successful applications to the fund:

AbilityNet, Avonbridge Community Association, Braveheart, Enable, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre, Falkirk Foundation, Families Outside, Falkirk’s

Mental Health Association (FDAMH), Forth Environment Link, Forth Valley Advocacy, Forth Valley College, Forth Valley Disability Sports, Forth Valley Sensory Centre,

Freedom of Mind Choir, Glass Performance, Go! Youth Trust, Grangemouth and Bo'ness Citizen's Advice Bureau, Key Falkirk, Maggie’s Forth Valley, One Parent

Families Scotland – Falkirk, Rainbow Muslim Women's Group, Safebase, Sahelis, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, Scottish Huntington's Association

Sewcial Enterprise, The Skate People CIC, Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC, Tamfourhill Community Hub, TCV Scotland, The Breastfeeding Network, Transform