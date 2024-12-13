Falkirk area residents urged to plan ahead to help stay healthy this winter

People are being urged to plan ahead for the festive period, including ensuring they have enough of their prescribed medication.

Falkirk residents are being encouraged to plan ahead to help them stay as healthy as possible over the festive period.

NHS Forth Valley is asking people to be prepared as it expects very high levels of demand during the busy winter period.

The public are urged to organise their prescriptions, ordering only what they need in plenty of time before the start of the festive period to make sure they don’t run out.

They are also encouraged to be prepared for common winter illnesses like colds and flu and have medicines to hand at home.

Those who are eligible can be vaccinated this winter with flu and Covid-19 vaccines available. Details of local vaccination clinics and pharmacies offering vaccinations can be found on the NHS Forth Valley website.

If any family member does become ill, people can use the symptom checkers and self-help guides on NHS Inform for advice and to help get the right care in the right place as quickly as possible.

The NHS Inform helpline is also open, Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm, for advice.

The Minor Injuries Unit at Stirling Health and Care Village will remain open every day over the festive period, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It can treat adults and children over the age of one for a wide range of minor injuries including cuts and grazes, minor burns, sprains and strains. It can also arrange X-rays for potentially broken bones. People are advised to call NHS 24 on 111 before attending for advice or to arrange an appointment so you don’t need to wait to be seen.

People are also reminded they can visit their pharmacy first for health advice and free treatment for a range of common conditions without a GP prescription.

These include coughs, sore throats, blocked or runny nose, urine infections, conjunctivitis, diarrhoea and indigestion.

Details of local pharmacy opening hours during the festive period can be found on the Winter Zone of the NHS Forth Valley website www.nhsforthvalley.com/winter

In addition, this year two local pharmacies will open on Sundays over the winter period as part of a new pilot project. Woodside Pharmacy in Doune and Right Medicine Pharmacy in Bridge of Allan will open 10.00-17.00 on Sunday 15, 22, 29 December 2024 and on Sunday 5, 12 and 19 January 2025.

Both pharmacists working within these pharmacies are experienced independent prescribers and able to provide advice and treatment for a wider range of clinical conditions including chest infections, sore ears, sore throats, sinusitis and many other common health issues that would often require an appointment at a GP practice.

Andrew Murray, NHS Forth Valley’s Medical Director, said: “Winter is always a very busy time for local health and care services, and we are therefore asking local people to take a few simple steps to ensure they are prepared in the run up to the festive period.

“I’d also encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible as this is the best way to protect you and your family from becoming seriously unwell from flu or Covid-19.”