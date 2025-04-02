Eligible Falkirk area residents urged to have spring Covid vaccine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health chiefs are urging everyone offered a Covid-19 vaccine this spring to come forward, get vaccinated and stay protected.

People across Scotland are being encouraged to take up the vaccine offer because Covid-19 hasn’t disappeared.

Last summer there were more than 10,000 reported cases of Covid-19 in Scotland and over 4000 people were hospitalised.

NHS Forth Valley says this year’s spring vaccination programme is focused on protecting those most vulnerable to the virus, including older adults in care homes, people aged 75 and over, and those with a weakened immune system as they are at greater risk of illness from Covid.

Eligible people are urged to take up the offer of the spring vaccine for Covid.

If you’re invited for a Covid vaccination this spring, it’s because experts know that your age or health condition means you’re at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. You get your strongest protection from the vaccine in the first three months after getting it and over time this protection gradually fades.

Healthcare staff say it’s important to get another dose this spring, even if you had your winter vaccination, to reinforce your immunity and help keep you safe.

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s Immunisation Manager said: “Even if you feel healthy or your medical condition is well-managed, scientific evidence shows that older people and those with certain underlying conditions are more likely to get seriously ill from a COVID-19 infection. Getting vaccinated could mean the difference between a mild illness and a hospital stay.”

The spring vaccination programme runs from April 1 until June 30.

Those who are eligible will be invited by letter, email or text message depending on their selected communication preference.

Appointments can be rescheduled using the online portal or via the National Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Find more information on the spring programme at www.nhsinform.scot/covid19vaccine