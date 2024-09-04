Denny veteran records and releases EP to raise funds for Combat Stress charity
Scott Ashworth, who now works the MOD in a civilian capacity, released a single as a fundraiser for the charity a few years ago and an album, Ghosts and Broken Men, which made a real splash on the digital country charts earlier this year – finishing just behind Taylor Swift’s number one long player.
Now Scott’s back at it with a new EP entitled Casualties of War, which is due to be released on Wednesday, September 18.
“Three years ago I released my first single The Letter,” he said. “It was a fundraiser for the veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress. The song was really well received, reached number one on the iTunes country chart and, as a result, raised a good amount of money for this incredibly important charity to help continue its vital work.
“Now I have a new EP, Casualties of War, that will also be a Combat Stress fundraiser. It features the musical talents of my good friends Barry Frame, Dave Cantwell and one of my oldest RAF mates Lee Vivian.
"I’m really proud of this release and hope people will get behind it as much as they have all my previous releases.”
The EP contains five songs – including the aforementioned The Letter – and deals with the problems which many ex-service personnel come up against every day on their return to civilian life.
Scott said: “The songs tell some all-too familiar tales of the difficulties our veterans face, both during and after service, and the dark places they often find themselves in.”
As well as releasing the EP on digital formats, Scott plans to start a JustGiving page and hopes that, in exchange for a free 5 song EP, people will make a donation to the fundraiser and help Combat Stress to continue to assist those members of HM Forces past and present who so desperately require their help.
Visit Scott’s Facebook page for more information.
