COVID in Falkirk: Vaccines boosters for over 75s, and invites to 5-11 year olds

It comes as NHS Forth Valley also send out letters inviting children aged from five to 11 to make appointments to get their jabs.

The health board said vaccination has been its most effective tool against coronavirus.

It is now inviting people aged 75 and over and those at highest risk of severe COVID-19 to come forward for their second booster vaccination.

Letters are going out to everyone in that age group as well as residents in care homes for older adults, plus individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

NHS Forth Valley is also sending out letters with COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all parents and carers of all children aged five to 11.

They can be vaccinated in community clinics from March 19.

Children are being offered a paediatric dose of the vaccine, which is a third of the size of an adult dose.

Those with specific medical conditions, or who live with someone who is severely immunosuppressed, are eligible for two doses at least eight weeks apart, and those who are severely immunosuppressed are eligible for three doses at least eight weeks apart.

All other children are being offered two doses at least 12 weeks apart.Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s immunisation team manager, said: “We know that these high priority groups are at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and following further advice from the JCVI, we are now offering a second booster dose of the vaccine to these people.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus, and getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, especially if you are at greater risk from the virus.

“I encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for.”

Professor Nicola Steedman, deputy chief medical officer added: “Our vaccination programme has been highly successful, with 85% of the eligible population having had a booster or third dose vaccination.

“However, the degree of protection offered by the vaccines wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against COVID-19 for those at highest risk.”

