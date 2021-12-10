Public Health Scotland urge Falkirk revellers to ditch their Christmas parties

Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science, said: “There is much that we still need to learn about Omicron, but early evidence suggests that this new COVID-19 variant is much more transmissible. The impact of this transmissibility has been seen in recent weeks, with a number of Omicron outbreaks linked to parties.

“We still need to learn more about the severity of disease caused by Omicron and the effectiveness of vaccines, but there are important things that we can do to help protect ourselves and our families now. To help minimise the further spread of COVID-19, and Omicron in particular, I would strongly urge people to defer their Christmas parties to another time.

Public Health Scotland have urged people not to attend Christmas parties

“I appreciate that everyone is keen to celebrate this festive season but by postponing some plans we can all do our bit to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Public Health Scotland have issued a reminder of measures people can take to continue to keep safe over the festive period – including getting your vaccine and your booster when your turn comes, test at least twice weekly using LFDs and take a test each time you are socialising with people out with your household

Reduce the number of people you catch up with, try to meet outdoors or if indoors ensure ventilation is good and keep up the other public health measures like washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, maintaining distances and wearing a face covering in public spaces.

