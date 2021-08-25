People turned away from Bainsford COVID-19 test centre due to lack of testing kits

A number of people have contacted The Falkirk Herald this week stating they had been turned away from the Lammermoor Avenue centre – with one person believing it had actually closed its doors – because of no testing kits being available.

It was confirmed the centre, which is run by National Service Scotland, had not actually closed but there was a reported shortage of testing kits.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Everyone in Scotland who requires a PCR test should continue to come forward to book one – either at their nearest test site or via home delivery.

Abbotsford House COVID-19 testing centre reportedly ran out of testing kits this week, forcing people to go elsewhere

“While a number of Mobile Testing Units have been experiencing high demand, PCR testing has remained available at both regional and local testing sites across Scotland.”

Officials are reportedly aware of some issues with distribution of test kits in some areas of Scotland which led to some test subjects being redirected to other sites.

However, steps have supposedly been taken to ensure sufficient test kits are available and distributed to anticipate expected demand locally and, where necessary, local sites which ran short of test kits have had stocks replenished.

People who were affected by early site closures were informed via SMS and redirected to the nearest test site where appropriate and mobile testing units continued to offer additional PCR testing to those without bookings where it was safe and possible to do so.

