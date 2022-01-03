Omicron in Falkirk: Where to drop-in for a Covid booster this week

A drop-in service for booster vaccines is being offered at a number of venues across Forth Valley this week. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Those locations in the NHS Forth Valley region offering booster jags to those dropping in, as well as those with appointments, each day from Monday, January 3 to Friday, January 7 are Falkirk Community Hospital, Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre and Stirling Health and Care Village.

People will also be able to drop in for their jag at Stirling University’s Pathfoot Building from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

The vaccine clinics will be open each day from 8.30am to 7pm.

The booster drop-in clinics are open to anyone over the age of 18, and those over the age of 16 with an underlying health condition which puts them at higher risk of Covid-19.

Young people between the ages of 12 and 17 can attend the drop-in clinics for their second vaccine dose if it has been at least 12 weeks since their first dose and they have not tested positive for Covid in the past 12 weeks.

