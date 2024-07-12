Last chance for those eligible to get spring Covid booster

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 12th Jul 2024, 17:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
People who have not had their spring Covid booster have one last chance tomorrow (Saturday).

It comes as the number of deaths from Covid rises across Scotland amid reports that hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in Scotland have not received the latest booster as part of the spring vaccination campaign.

Figures from Public Health Scotland show 49 deaths in the week beginning July 1, with almost three-quarters of them in the over-75 age group. In Forth Valley there were two deaths linked to Covid with one the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the organisation reveals that up to July 7, latest statistics reveal that one-third (33.8 per cent) of those eligible in the NHS Forth Valley board area have not had the spring booster.

A final call for all those eligible who have yet to have their spring covid vaccine. Pic: GettyA final call for all those eligible who have yet to have their spring covid vaccine. Pic: Getty
A final call for all those eligible who have yet to have their spring covid vaccine. Pic: Getty

This is sixth out of Scotland’s 14 health boards – topping the table is NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde where 41 per cent have not had the vaccine this time around.

Despite this, health officials in Forth Valley maintained they had a higher than average uptake compared to other areas.

But people in this area who are eligible can get the booster tomorrow at one of three venues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drop in clinics will be open from 8.30am to 7.30pm at Falkirk Community Hospital; Stirling Health & Care Village; and Clackmannan Community Health Centre.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “Uptake of the spring Covid-19 booster in Forth Valley is higher than the Scottish average with good uptake figures amongst many of the eligible groups including local care home residents and those aged 75 and over.

"Over the last few weeks, we have run drop in and mobile vaccination clinics for those who missed or were unable to attend for their spring vaccination earlier. We are also arranging vaccinations for any housebound residents and care home residents who were unable to vaccinated previously.

“Anyone at very high risk from Covid-19 can access vaccinations year-round via local referral procedures.”

Related topics:Covid-19NHS Greater GlasgowScotlandPublic Health ScotlandClyde

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice