COVID in Forth Valley: Drop-in vaccine centres extend opening hours
Drop-in COVID vaccination clinics across Forth Valley are to open longer over the next two weeks.
The move is part of on-going efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible across the area this month.
Sessions at Forth Valley College’s campuses in Falkirk Alloa and Stirling will now run from 8.30am until 7.00pm from Monday until Sunday July 18.
NHS Forth Valley said anyone aged 18 or over who has not had their first vaccine, and anyone who has had their first jag at least nine weeks ago can also drop in for their second vaccine.
No appointment is necessary.
Jillian Taylor, operational lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “As we approach the final stages of the first Covid-19 vaccination programme, we have extended the opening hours of our local drop-in clinics to make it easier for people to attend.”
“All of the evidence says that the vaccines are working as we continue to battle the faster-transmitting Delta variant which is now dominant."