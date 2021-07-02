World UFO Day:  Falkirk Provost welomes UFOlogists to Bonnybridge

Friday is World UFO day and Provost Billy Buchanan is delighted that his village will once again be the centre of attention among those who firmly believe the truth is still out there.

And it seems there are plenty of people who share that point of view.

A recent survey of 2000 people found that on average 24% of Brits believe they have seen a UFO at least once in their lifetime.

It's World UFO day

The survey, conducted by Buzz Bingo, found that 25 per cent of people in Glasgow claim to have had an alien experience.

Provost Buchanan was unphased that Bonnybridge didn’t feature among the places where having seen aliens was almost commonplace.

Nevertheless, the town has for many years been known as one of the UK’s top places to see UFO’s – in the heart of the area known as the Falkirk Triangle.

Provost William Buchanan.

As a long-standing councillor for the area, Billy is passionate about its history – and remains open-minded about what might be in the skies above.

He said. “A lot of people say it’s a lot of rubbish and we’ve had a lot of ridicule for it, but these people are really interesting to speak to and I am delighted they are coming to support the area.”

Among the visitors is Malcom Robinson, founder of Strange Phenomena Investigations, who recently made a programme about the phenomenon.

The location of the Skywatch will be kept under wraps to avoid disturbance.

