COVID in Falkirk: Two deaths and 41 cases in 24 hours, new data reveals

The number of coronavirus cases in Falkirk increased by 41 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 8:30 am

A total of 9229 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Falkirk when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, July 20 - up from 9188 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Falkirk now stands at 5,736 cases per 100,000 people, which is lower than the Scotland average of 6085.

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 46,125 over the period, to 5,519,602.

There were also two more deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Falkirk.

The dashboard shows a total of 252 people had now died in the area.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 7,813 deaths recorded across Scotland.

