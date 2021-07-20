Falkirk butcher's record breaking week produces enough burgers to feed entire town

Speaking from the company’s HQ in Larbert, Gordon Allan, company director, said: “We were producing 30,000 burgers a day last week and that totalled 161,000 which is a mind blowing figure.

"That’s the population of Falkirk

We could have fed one burger to everyone in the Falkirk area. It says a lot for our staff that we can actually turn it on like this when we need to.

Malcolm Allan director Gordon Allan shows off just some of the record breaking 161,000 burgers which the company produced over the course of one week

“In the summer people don’t really want a cooked breakfast, but they do want burgers for their barbecues. When the sun starts shining in Scotland you’ve got to be ready and have the capacity to take advantage of it -and this is also coming as lockdown restrictions relax.

"We are already looking ahead to next weekend, which is not going to be as warm.”

As well as praising his staff for their production prowess, Mr Allan said he wanted to work in collaboration with other firms going forward.

He gave the example of the recent team-up which saw Malcolm Allan Lorne sausage share a package with McGee's famous tattie scones to produce the ultimate breakfast pack.

Mr Allan also said he did have concerns for the future of the Scottish meat industry, which might make it hard for the firm to beat their burger record.

"It’s just being run down at the moment, with cattle numbers down. When you compare it to Ireland – which has a similar population to Scotland – which has stround seven million cattle, while Scotland only has 1.7 million."

