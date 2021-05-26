Covid: Falkirk death one of four registered in Scotland in latest data

The latest data took the total number of deaths across Scotland to 10,114 with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The figures for the week of May 17-23 showed four deaths relating to Covid-19 - down two on the previous week.

Two were in South Lanarkshire, one in East Dunbartonshire and one in Falkirk.

Coronavirus

Two were in hospitals, one in a care home and one at home or a non-institutional setting.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.