COVID-19 update: Pressure building from steady increase in Forth Valley cases

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said; “Since the start of January we have seen a steady increase in the number of patients in our local hospitals who have tested positive for Covid-19 since and we expect this trend to continue over the next few weeks.

“This is adding significant pressure to already busy hospital and community-based health and care services and we would ask local people across Forth Valley to help by being extra vigilant and taking precautions to help protect themselves and others.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of COVID-10 patients in Forth Valley Royal Hospital has increased over the course of the first month of 2022

“This includes taking regular Covid-19 Lateral Flow Device tests, especially before you meet up with other people and getting a Covid-19 booster at one of our local drop-in vaccination clinics if you haven’t already done so.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.