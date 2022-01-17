COVID-19 update: Pressure building from steady increase in Forth Valley cases
Scottish Government figures for NHS Boards show, as of Monday, January 17, there are 106 people in hospitals in the NHS Forth Valley area who have tested positive for COVID-19 and less than five of them in intensive care.
An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said; “Since the start of January we have seen a steady increase in the number of patients in our local hospitals who have tested positive for Covid-19 since and we expect this trend to continue over the next few weeks.
“This is adding significant pressure to already busy hospital and community-based health and care services and we would ask local people across Forth Valley to help by being extra vigilant and taking precautions to help protect themselves and others.
“This includes taking regular Covid-19 Lateral Flow Device tests, especially before you meet up with other people and getting a Covid-19 booster at one of our local drop-in vaccination clinics if you haven’t already done so.”