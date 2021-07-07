COVID-19 deaths: Latest figures for Falkirk

According to NRS as of July 4, a total of 10,189 deaths have been registered in Scotland so far where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate,

In the week June 28 to July 4 there were 21 deaths registered in Scotland that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate – that’s an increase of four deaths from the previous week.

Sadly six of the deaths were recorded in the Forth Valley area – four in Falkirk and two in Clackmannanshire.

Updated figures concerning COVID-19-related deaths have now been published

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The death rate continues to rise slightly but the number of deaths compared to the number of COVID-19 cases remains low.

"Six deaths were people aged 65 to 74, while eleven were people aged 75 or over. Fifteen deaths were in hospitals, four in care homes, and two were at home or in a non-institutional setting.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.