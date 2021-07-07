Customers claim Camelon Mariner Centre's booking lines make them 'want to greet'

Scores of disappointed customers have been trying in vain to get through to the Glasgow Road facility via phone and online.

One frustrated customer stated: “It’s without any word of exaggeration when I say that the Mariner Centre phone lines are making me want to greet. All of them are either ringing out or telling me that the booking line is closed – which it shouldn’t be.

"I’ve literally been trying all day.”

Customers have had a terrible experience trying to book sessions at Camelon's Mariner Centre

Another said: “I can’t get through to the Mariner Centre to book online. I need one table for two kids, both members. I’m paying out membership but not able to get any slots.”

Falkirk Community Trust (FCT), which is still in charge of the Mariner Centre at the moment, stated to customers it was aware of the issues, but the lines were very busy and it was trying to resolve the problems with its website.

FCT has yet to respond to The Falkirk Herald’s inquiry into the issues with the Mariner Centre booking problems

It was a different story at the start of June when the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions paved the way for youngsters’ leisure activities and the Mariner Centre’s Great Mariner Reef soft play was one of the most popular places to go after the move into level one.

Parents and youngsters aplenty celebrated Falkirk’s change in status from Saturday, June 5 by heading to the Mariner Centre for some long awaited clambering, climbing, slipping and sliding.

The centre itself will not be under FCT control for much longer.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council last month, members agreed a new structure which will see the FCT’s functions split into three of the council's directorates.

Culture, arts, museums and parks will move to the newly formed Place division, while libraries will move under the umbrella of Housing and Communities and responsibility for sport and leisure – including the Mariner Centre – will be handed over to Children’s Services.

It is expected that work to transfer all services will be completed by April 1, 2022.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.