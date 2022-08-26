News you can trust since 1845
Study claims the average young person in Falkirk never expects their annual salary will ever top £50,000

A leading CV-writing service has carried out a new study which claims the highest annual salary the average young person in Falkirk expects to achieve in their lifetime is £46,056.

By James Trimble
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:10 am

Purple CV conducted a survey of 3000 young people – aged 18 to 26 – across the UK to determine the highest annual salary they expect to earn in their lifetimes.

The survey revealed £46,056 is the highest salary the average young person in Falkirk expects they will earn, which is 45 per cent higher than the average salary in Scotland – £31,672.

A spokesperson for Purple CV said: “As children become young adults ready to embark on their chosen career paths, the realities of being an adult – often heavily influenced by financial factors – means many of their earlier career aspirations change.

The new study claims the highest annual salary the average young person in Falkirk will be able to achieve is £46,056

“Different regions have different aspiration levels. Londoners, for example, have the highest salary expectations – young people there expect to earn a lifetime best salary of £74,728.”

