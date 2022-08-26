Study claims the average young person in Falkirk never expects their annual salary will ever top £50,000

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purple CV conducted a survey of 3000 young people – aged 18 to 26 – across the UK to determine the highest annual salary they expect to earn in their lifetimes.

The survey revealed £46,056 is the highest salary the average young person in Falkirk expects they will earn, which is 45 per cent higher than the average salary in Scotland – £31,672.

A spokesperson for Purple CV said: “As children become young adults ready to embark on their chosen career paths, the realities of being an adult – often heavily influenced by financial factors – means many of their earlier career aspirations change.

