Call for changes at Dunipace sheltered housing complex to be paused

More than 2000 people have signed a petition objecting to plans to replace council care staff with an external provider in a housing with care complex in Falkirk.

Now Councillor Brian McCabe, who represents Denny & Dunipace, has called for the changes to be paused, saying the residents of Tygetshaugh Court and their families still have too many unanswered questions.

The petition highlighted fears that residents would “lose the security of having staff to call on between 7 am and 10pm”.

The decision was taken by the Integration Joint Board (IJB), which oversees the work of Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), which brings together NHS and council-run care services.

Anna and Robert Kilpatrick are worried what changes to Tygetshaugh Court. Pic: Contributed

The HSCP insists that residents at Tygetshaugh Court will continue to receive their usual level of care following this change, and response support will continue to be provided by the Mobile Emergency Care Service.

But many of those living in the supported accommodation have real concerns that the MECS service will have a longer response time than having staff on-site.

They also fear that the change will mean an end to all social activities and the closure of the laundry service.

Residents Anna and Robert Kilpatrick, who have lived in the complex for four years, say they are “fed up and stressed” at the prospect of the changes.

Tygetshaugh Court sheltered housing complex will have its care service moved to an external provider. Pic: Michael Gillen

Robert, 84, has Parkinsons and COPD which means he needs oxygen just to walk from room to room in his flat.

The couple have nothing but praise for the team who work at the complex and are worried that external providers will not provide the same level of care Robert currently gets.

“I would say they give 200 per cent – they are all brilliant,” said Robert.

They are also concerned that the change to external provider will mean an end to all the social activities that staff help residents to attend.

Robert and Anna say that the service agreement they signed when they took on their tenancy makes clear that social activities are a central part of Tygetshaugh.

The agreement says: “The events and activities are an important part of life in HWC (housing with care) and help to ensure that service users are not isolated (except by choice). These events and activities ensure that service users enjoy the ‘community lifestyle’ offered by HWC.”

However, the HSCP now says that “the planning and facilitating of communal social activities is not within the formal remit of housing with care staff”.

They say they are already working with residents to form a committee that will organise and fund social events.

But while Robert and Anna’s family has always been happy to help organise and fundraise for social events, they want to know who will help residents with mobility issues get from their houses to the lounge.

Victoria Kirkwood says her mum, like many residents, moved to Tygetshaugh for “peace of mind”.

“It took my mum a full year to start socialising. That’s how long it took for the staff to build up trust – but she loves it now,” she said.

Without the support of staff, she fears her mum and many other residents will be unable to attend events.

She is also concerned at the prospect of the laundry closing, although the HSCP says that “residents who are assessed as requiring support to do their laundry will have this need met through their package of care.

“Housing services have confirmed that laundry needs of residents will continue to be met and work is ongoing to ensure appropriate arrangements are in place.”

The HSCP also insists that the overall level of care will not change for residents.

A spokesperson said: “Falkirk already has successful links with care at home and social care providers, which deliver the majority of care within homes across the local area.

“Our local care providers receive the same level of training as the Housing with Care Service, are registered with the Care Inspectorate, and are subject to our internal contract monitoring.

“Urgent response support will be provided by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (MECS), which already provides this support when no housing with care staff are available.”

Councillor McCabe says he is backing the residents’ calls for more information, although he stresses the decision was not made by Falkirk Council.

“I do have extreme concerns that this is the thin end of the wedge for our Housing with Care complexes in Falkirk,” he said.

The IJB says the decision was made as part of this year’s budget setting process and the £150,000 it will save will help to meet a budget gap of more than £20 million.

Critics, however, say the change could lead to elderly residents ending up in hospital or care homes at a much higher cost.

Anna says she can’t understand why a place that has always been so happy has to change and she would like the chance to speak to the people who made the decision.

“Come and talk to us – come and see what a lovely place this is!” she said.

“Come and tell us what’s happening!”