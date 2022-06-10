Windsor Park: Falkirk school looking for votes for pocket garden design

The contest is run by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful and the school won a place in the final with their beautiful pocket garden which tells the story of ‘Freddie and the Fairy’.

Voting opened on June 8 when the digital showcase went live featuring all of the winning designs.

Schools across Scotland developed environmentally friendly designs for a tiny garden telling a story, reflecting the themes of the 2022 Year of Stories, One Planet Picnic and Wildlife Gardening.

Windsor Park School pupils and staff with their pocket garden. Pic: Lisa Evans

Windsor Park which is for youngsters with hearing difficulties, was one of 340 entries and in the top 45 to win a place in the digital showcase where the public can vote for the best pocket garden design.

The small, magical garden created by the school also incorporates elements to help others learn deaf awareness strategies.

Headteacher Amanda Walker said: “Pupils have been very busy creating their garden for real during the spring months and can’t wait for it to feature in the digital showcase.

"The children worked really hard and have had a lot of fun creating our own small pocket garden in the school grounds while also learning skills in literacy, ICT, expressive arts, science, numeracy and health and wellbeing.”

The winning Pocket Gardens are available to view and vote for in the digital showcase until June 20.