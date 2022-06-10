Blooming great allotment from Larbert District Childminders

Members of Larbert District Childminding group have long wanted the opportunity to get their tiny charges more involved in learning about the environment.

They thought that having their own little garden space would be perfect and when the chance came to take on an allotment in the ground next to Larbert Old Church they jumped at the chance.

Childminders Joanne and Kerry applied to the UK Community Renewal Fund through Falkirk Food Futures and the group was delighted to receive a grant of £5688.

Larbert District Childminding Group have a small allotment in the grounds of Larbert Old Church which was officially opened by Councillor Gary Bouse

The money has helped them create their allotment and buy the equipment needed to grow the many vegetables on their plot.

Member May Rookes said: “We’ve had the allotment and have been working on it since February. Everyone involved has put in a lot of hard work. Erecting the polytunnel was particularly difficult task but thankfully we’ve had the support from others, including Ian, one of those with an allotment on the site.

"This will provide learning opportunities for the children growing, cooking and distributing the produce within the local community. It also allows the children to interact with older people who currently use the allotments.”

On Thursday Councillor Gary Bouse was invited along to see what had been achieved and to officially open the allotment.

Oscar Brogan, 4, from Falkirk, and Emily Smith, 3, from Falkirk are busy watering plants in the allotment

Already the childminders and their young charges have planted carrots, sprouts, beetroot, lettuce, spring onions and pumpkins, as well as a small apple tree and blueberry bush.

There is also a small shed which the group decided not to use for storage but to turn it into a mini kitchen where the children can prepare the vegetables and plan to cook simple dishes, such as soup.

May added: “There has been a lot of hard work involved from the early days of filling in the very detailed grant application to planting out the allotment but it is great to see the reaction of the children when they visit. They love getting involved and we’re looking forward to lots of happy times spent here.”