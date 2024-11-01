More than 400 primary school children from across West Lothian enjoyed an immersive journey into Scotland’s farming industry at Trinlaymire Farm.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Lothians, the two-day event in Threemiletown last Wednesday and Thursday was a resounding success.

It provided P6 and P7 pupils the chance to enjoy hands-on learning experiences that brought the world of farming to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils rotated through interactive learning stations where they engaged with local farmers and industry experts to explore grain, beef and sheep farming.

Vice Lord Lieutenant and all the volunteers who helped support the two day event at Trinlaymire Farm. (Pics: RHET)

The children eagerly participated in practical demonstrations, learning about everything from crop production and soil health to animal care.

It also gave pupils a chance to ask questions directly about agriculture, deepening their understanding of where their food comes from and the essential role farming plays in everyday life.

Nikki Brennan, RHET Lothians project co-ordinator, said: “We are thrilled with how engaged and enthusiastic the pupils were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Watching them learn through hands-on activities and seeing their curiosity grow around farming and food production reminds us of the importance of connecting our young people to Scotland’s agricultural heritage.”

Pupils discover more about the machinery now essential to work on the farm.

The event relied on the dedication of local volunteers who guided their young charges through each activity, ensuring that every pupil had the opportunity to actively participate.

With the invaluable support of these volunteers, RHET Lothians was able to provide a safe, educational and fun experience for all. The event also gave pupils a tangible look at sustainable farming practices and the value of locally produced food.

Trinlaymire Farm’s Food and Farming Days exemplify RHET’s mission to inspire and educate Scotland’s youth about the importance of agriculture. Through events like this, RHET aims to foster a lifelong appreciation for sustainable food practices and Scotland’s farming traditions.

For more information or to learn more about future RHET events, email [email protected].​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​