Update: Falkirk Council close primary school almost four weeks after storm damage

Pupils and staff have been told to stay away from a Falkirk Council primary school while the building is assessed for storm damage.

But parents are unhappy that the closure comes almost four weeks after Storm Eowyn caused havoc across the country.

The announcement that Maddiston Primary and the Timezone, the school’s additional support for learning unit, would remain closed after the half-term break was sent in a text message to parents after 6pm on Tuesday.

Pupils had been off for the half-term break but staff had been in the building on Tuesday for training.

Inspections continue at Maddiston Primary School. Pic: Michael Gillen

Jon Reid, director of education, told parents and carers: “Please note Maddiston Primary and Timezone will be closed to all pupils for the remainder of the week.

"This is due to further issues being identified by engineers following the recent storm damage. The school will move to online learning. Further information will be provided to you via email.

"We realise the inconvenience this may cause for you but would like to reassure you that this decision has not been taken lightly, and the safety of the whole school community remain our priority.”

The follow up letter being sent out to parents and carers highlights “a number of issues which have been identified as a cause for concern and will require some precautionary risk mitigation works”.

Falkirk Council says investigations into the damage continue. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, some are questioning why it took so long to discover the issues – and how long it will take to repair what looks like extensive damage.

One parent wrote on social media: “The storm was almost four weeks ago – so the children have been attending an unsafe building for almost three weeks. How has it taken this length of time to reach this decision is poor, to say the least.”

Another woman who had been in the building on Tuesday for staff training said workmen had been on the building’s roof while the course had been taking place.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “A decision was taken on February 18 to close Maddiston Primary School to all pupils and staff for the remainder of the week.

Damage has been caused to Maddiston Primary's roof on January 24. Pic: Michael Gillen

“As a result of inspections following the storm damage to the roof, the school has moved to online learning to allow further investigations by engineers to take place.

“A further update will be issued once these investigations are complete.”