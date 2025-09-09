Union calls for further education minister to intervene to prevent closure of Forth Valley College campus
Following the news last Thursday that the campus in Alloa could close as the college faces financial difficulties and it says its three campus model is no longer financially viable, Unison has written to Graeme Dey, Scotland’s minister for higher and further education, urging him to intervene.
The union, which represents support staff including those employed in IT, finance, admin, catering and cleaning, says there has been no consultation over the college’s plans which have come as “a hammer blow” to hard-working support staff.
Unison says the cost-saving proposals to close one of its sites must be put on hold while other options are explored.
Deborah Smith, Unison area organiser, said: “These proposals have come completely out of the blue.
"This college is a lifeline for the people of Alloa, Clackmannanshire and beyond. Shutting it down would harm the community, at a time when local jobs are disappearing and young people need more support, not less.
"The Scottish Government has to pause these plans while other options are examined. Ministers should be investing in further education and protecting opportunities in the areas that need them most.”
Forth Valley College said on Thursday that it was exploring options for the future of the Alloa campus including sale and leaseback of the building, retaining ownership and leaseback of parts of the building or selling part or all of the campus.
Bosses said it was no longer financially sustainable to have three campuses under the current Grant-in-Aid funding received from the Scottish Funding Council and following a ten per cent reduction since the 2023/24 session.
They said all staff had been made aware of the current situation.
Kenny MacInnes, principal, said the steps were being taken “to safeguard the long-term financial sustainability of the entire college”.
He said: “We fully understand how unsettling this news will be - particularly the uncertainty for staff and students based at Alloa and for the wider local community in Clackmannanshire. Please be assured that we are here to listen, to answer any questions, and to provide support to anyone who needs it.
“We also recognise the impact on the people of Alloa and Clackmannanshire. The College remains committed to serving the local community and will continue to explore every opportunity to maintain and deliver high-quality education and training in the area.”