Two Falkirk area primary schools will be expanding in coming weeks

Maddiston Primary, in Glendevon Drive, Maddiston has been given the green light to alter and extend the school building and also construct a new nursery building. Plans also include some variation to the adjacent car parking provision and play areas.

Kinnaird Primary School, in McIntyre Avenue, Larbert has also been given the go ahead to extend its premises. The new extension is designed to accommodate 100 pupils plus five staff within four class bases, each with a maximum of 25 pupils.

The plans stated the completion of the extension at Kinnaird will initially see the removal of two double modular classrooms.

This will be followed by the removal of another double modular classroom within two years and another being removed in four year’s time.

The proposals state: “After removal of the four double modular units, this would leave the double modular unit used for the after school club which would be retained on site.

"It is recognised that removal of the modular units will re-introduce much needed external play space for the older pupils. There are no further car parking spaces proposed as part of the development and no changes proposed in relation to the nursery car parking.

"The location for the new extension on this prominent site is designed for operational reasons only and will directly connect the existing primary one infant space to the new extension which will be occupied by primary two infants.”

