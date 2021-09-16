Plans for new play area in Bo'ness

Youngsters in Bo’ness could soon be saying ahoy to a new nautical themed play area.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 5:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 5:30 pm

UK walking and cycling charity Sustrans has lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council to create an exciting new play area on grassland to the north of the town’s Union Street Car Park.

According to the plans children will be have adventures – looking out onto the Firth of Forth – on a variety of equipment, including a pirate ship, sunken barge, stilt posts, wobbly bridge, balance beam and rope traverse.

Bo'ness children will soon be able to play on a pirate and other fun equipment if plans for the facility get the go head on grassland near Union Street car park

