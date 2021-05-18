Stenhousemuir school janitor is given 'wonderful' retirement send-off

Jim Clark, 59, called it a day and bid farewell to St Bernadette’s Primary last Friday.

The Larbert man was given a lap of honour by adoring youngsters as he brought an end to his association with the school, which he joined during its formation in 2012.

He said: “It was an absolutely wonderful day.

Jim Clark retired from his role as a janitor at St Bernadette's Primary School in Stenhousemuir last week. Contributed.

“The kids were brilliant, the staff were really nice and the parents were tremendous. Their generosity and thoughtfulness was brilliant.

“I’ll miss the children, my friends and colleagues and the parents. It was just a wonderful place to work.”

Prior to joining the school, Jim was employed by the British Transport Police and retired from that post aged 50.

He then took up his janitorial position at St Bernadette’s Primary to “give something back” and “help the children”.

Detailing the touching send-off he received, Jim said: “All the classes made up a poster and put comments on and they gave me a lovely plant.

“I had nine wonderful years at St Bernadette’s where I made so many good friends and met excellent children. It’s an extremely well-run school and the staff work so hard to give the children an opportunity.

“Mrs Clark’s got plenty of plans for my retirement! I’m going to Portugal next month and Cyprus.”

Julie Heeps, clerical assistant, said: “Mr Clark, our morning janitor, was a very popular member of staff with colleagues, pupils, parents and carers.

“We will miss him lots.”

