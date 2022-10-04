St Mungo's High: Junior award winners 2021/22
The St Mungo’s High School community celebrated the hard work and efforts of its pupils last week with its annual awards ceremony.
The event took place on Thursday evening in the school hall and recognised both the academic and extra curricular achievements of the young people.
It was the first time in three years such an event was able to take place in person with pupils, staff and families coming together for the occasion.
Speaking at the event, new rector Dr Tricia Holland thanked the young people, staff and families for welcoming her “so warmly” to the school.
She thanked parents and carers for their continued support and said she was excited to be welcoming families back into the school.
Dr Holland said: “Although we have not been able to run trips and experiences and clubs as before, this has not stopped our young people achieving great things.
"The pandemic changed learning, teaching and assessment, for a couple of years we had no final SQA exams, but as you will see this evening, the young people, staff and parents and carers supporting our young people rose to the challenges we faced to help our pupils attain and achieve to just as high levels as before, and in some place even greater than before.
"Over the past four years we have maintained continuous improvements in attainment levels.”
Dr Holland told those pupils attending the awards ceremony: “You are here because you have been successful and we are so proud of your success, however, you will not always succeed, you will make mistakes, and that’s OK.
"You must have dreams and ambitions and try to achieve those dreams – never let anyone or anything put you off.
“If things don’t work out the first time round, then keep trying and keep working because hard work pays off in the end.
"I pass on my congratulations to every award winner here this evening.
"Your hard work and effort has paid off and your school is so proud of you.”
She added: “Whether they are the School Dux or the winner of a Junior Award, every young person has earned their moment on this stage and needs to know that as a school community we are so proud of them and all that they have achieved.
“It isn’t just a few seconds on a stage and a certificate.
“It is a recognition of an achievement. And that is never a small matter.”
Junior prize winners
S1 CFE Achievement, Successful Learner: Art & Design – Noel Kalloockaran, Victoria Sawicz; Computing Science – Nathi Halimana, Owen Paige, Dilan Surpickij; Design Technology – Kyla Brown, Paige MacBeth, Sophie Millar; English – Joseph Miller; French – Grace Cornwell, Taylor Houston; Home Economics – Zohaib Ali, Isla Clements, Angela Condez, Eva Downey, Hannah McNeilly, Sophie Muir; Mathematics – Isla Deane, Andrew Gregory, Summer Murray, Victoria Sawicz, Jax Stevenson; Media – Christie Anderson, Kayla Bell; Music – Caoimhe Bell, Sarah Crawford, Lois McEleney; Physical Education – Alexi Bleteau, Isla Clements; Science – Anna Curran, Maria Scott; Geography – Anthony Steel, Jennifer Lusk; History – Zara Douglas, Jack Crozier; Modern Studies – Aesha Heron, Zainab Arshad; Spanish – Eva Downey, Matthew Saji. S1 CFE Champion: Art & Design – Sophie Millar; Computing Science – Connor Astles; Design Technology – Cara Hegarty; English – Paige Irvine; French – Anna Jijo, Dilan Surpickij; Home Economics – Leo Cierpikowski, Jennifer Lusk; Mathematics – Andrzej Blaszkiewicz, Paige Irvine, Antoni Trzybinski; Media – Connor Astles; Music – Grace Jerry; Physical Education – Leah Anderson, Joe Hastings; Science – Luke Callaghan; Geography – Andrew Gregory; History – Noyal Saji; Modern Studies – Laurel Brown; Spanish – Andrew Gregory, Niamh O'Donnell. S2 CFE Achievement, Successful Learner: Art & Design – Jaye Lehardy, Luca Notarangelo; Business Education – Jack Hill, Milosz Maj; Computing Science – Julia Tkaczyk, Ella-Rose Wakeling; Design Technology – Hanna Ferrier, Erin McCormack, Connie Valentine; English – Iona Coventry, Ahmad Kanaan, Sam Munro; French – Vanessa Bienias, Madison McCormack; Home Economics – Rose Ruine, Justine Strain, Adam Thomson; Mathematics – Amy Bissett, Lucas O'Donnell, Ella-Rose Wakeling; Media – Lucas O'Donnell, Connie Valentine; Music – Charlotte Gray, Jaye Lehardy; Physical Education – Vanessa Bienias, Tom Shearer; Science – Brooke Aitken, Liyba Ali; Geography – Lexi Brawley, Maria Mannion; History – Lucy Barrett, Molly Rose Smith; Modern Studies – Elise Crawford, Orla Hynes; Spanish – Maya Brown, Aiden Millard, Kai Skinner. S2 CFE Champion: Art & Design – Lori Shepherd; Business Education – Brendan Davies; Computing Science – Umara Muhammad Perveen; Design Technology – Amy Bissett; English – Ella Hawthorne; French – Ayesha Idrees, Jagoda Krawiec; Home Economics – Emily Haire, Ella-Rose Wakeling; Mathematics – Ewa Tsering Chamczyk, Erin McCormack, Andrew Quinn, Tom Shearer; Media – Sophia Cheape; Music – Nicole Feltbower, Luca Notarangelo; Physical Education – Harry Miller, Vivienne Strain; Science – Ayesha Idrees; Geography – Tom Shearer; History – Eve Donaldson; Modern Studies – Ella Hawthorne; Spanish – Lucas Graham, Jaye Lehardy. UKMT Junior Maths Challenge: Gold – Paige Irvine, Tom Shearer; Silver – Andrzej Blaszkiewicz, Niamh Carey, Maya Graham, Shaun Harrison, Andrew Quinn; Bronze – Connor Astles, Jessica Bancewicz, Anna Barlow, Millie Blair, Luke Callaghan, Sarah Crawford, Chloe Deans, Joseph Fox, Andrew Gregory, Noel Kalloockaran, Jennifer Lusk, Betha MacGuire, Lois McEleney, Sophie Millar, James Miller, Ryan Ngairo, Zuzanna Nowak, Zakir Saddiq, Victoria Sawicz, Emilia Stevenson, Gabriela Zarzycka, Eve Donaldson, Nicole Feltbower, Sophie Hamilton, Ella Hawthorne, Ali Irfan, Jagoda Krawiec, Eva Kutraite, Alex Mann, Harry Miller, Nevin Naijo, Sophie Reid, Danishali Sajid, Robbie Shanks, Ruaridh Smith, Bethany Stewart, Carina Vieira. S3 CFE Achievement, Successful Learner: Administration – Victoria Bienias; Art & Design – Amelia Kaczmarek, Kornelija Pitikonis; Biology – Ellie Erskine, Ava Reilly; Business Management – Joseph Deane, Maja Kwiatkowska; Chemistry – Hollie McGuire, Maggie Rennie; Computing Science – Andrew Higgins, Emma MacNicol; Engineering Science – Finn Alexander, Caelan Wilson; English – Joseph Deane, Aisling Stassin; French – Emily Graham, Kara Turner; Geography – Amelia Kaczmarek, Anika Zub; Graphic Communication – Finn Alexander, Emma MacNicol, Hollie McGuire; Health & Food Technology – Nazlijan Dilek, Ellie Erskine; History – Sarah-Jane Kane, Harry McLay; Hospitality: Practical Cookery – Jorja McFadden, Aisling Stassin; Mathematics – Rhea Kilgallon, Shaun Smith, Spencer Walshe; Media – Orla Cannon, Emily Graham; Modern Studies – Joseph Deane, Charley Grugen, Timmy Taskin; Music Performing – Zuzanna Bazydlo; PE Core – Morgan Graham, Owen Purdie; People in Society – Daniella Clark; Personal Development – Daniella Clark; Physical Education – Kayah Smith; Physics – Fintan McGuire; Practical Electronics – John Joe Cruse, Harnek Padda; Practical Woodworking – Ben Kinghorn, Natalie MacGregor; Science – Aamina Jabbar, Kaitlyn Winstanley; Spanish – Ava McKay, Melita Surpickaja. S3 CFE Champion: Administration – Isobelle McLean; Art & Design – Paula Soje; Biology – Paula Soje; Business Management – Chloe Moran; Chemistry – Timmy Taskin; Computing Science – Rhys Earaker; Engineering Science – Ava Paterson; English – Paula Soje; French – Sarah-Jane Kane, Isobelle McLean; Geography – Holly Bulloch, Zuzanna Lyczek; Graphic Communication – Ava Paterson; Health & Food Technology – Nikki Martin; History – Morgan Clark, Lucy Wilson; Hospitality: Practical Cookery – Laila Campopiano; Mathematics – Sarah-Jane Kane, Hollie McGuire; Media – Morgan Clark; Modern Studies – Sarah-Jane Kane, Harry McLay; Music Performing – Morgan Clark; PE Core – Carter Lumsden, Ava Paterson; People in Society – Kaitlyn Winstanley; Physical Education – Luke Culliton, Sarah-Jane Kane; Physics – Hollie McGuire; Practical Electronics – Ashton Lewis; Practical Woodworking – Luke Culliton; Science – Zuzanna Bazydlo; Spanish – Caitlin Cunningham, Molly Rigg.