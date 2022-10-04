St Mungo's High: Junior award winners 2021/22

The event took place on Thursday evening in the school hall and recognised both the academic and extra curricular achievements of the young people.

It was the first time in three years such an event was able to take place in person with pupils, staff and families coming together for the occasion.

Speaking at the event, new rector Dr Tricia Holland thanked the young people, staff and families for welcoming her “so warmly” to the school.

Dr Tricia Holland, rector of St Mungo's High School, welcomed pupils and their families to the first in-person prizegiving in three years. Pic: Scott Louden.

She thanked parents and carers for their continued support and said she was excited to be welcoming families back into the school.

Dr Holland said: “Although we have not been able to run trips and experiences and clubs as before, this has not stopped our young people achieving great things.

"The pandemic changed learning, teaching and assessment, for a couple of years we had no final SQA exams, but as you will see this evening, the young people, staff and parents and carers supporting our young people rose to the challenges we faced to help our pupils attain and achieve to just as high levels as before, and in some place even greater than before.

"Over the past four years we have maintained continuous improvements in attainment levels.”

Dr Holland told those pupils attending the awards ceremony: “You are here because you have been successful and we are so proud of your success, however, you will not always succeed, you will make mistakes, and that’s OK.

"You must have dreams and ambitions and try to achieve those dreams – never let anyone or anything put you off.

“If things don’t work out the first time round, then keep trying and keep working because hard work pays off in the end.

"I pass on my congratulations to every award winner here this evening.

"Your hard work and effort has paid off and your school is so proud of you.”

She added: “Whether they are the School Dux or the winner of a Junior Award, every young person has earned their moment on this stage and needs to know that as a school community we are so proud of them and all that they have achieved.

“It isn’t just a few seconds on a stage and a certificate.

“It is a recognition of an achievement. And that is never a small matter.”

Junior prize winners