St Mungo's High: Senior award winners 2021/22

For the first time in three years, pupils, staff and families came together in the school hall for the special occasion on Thursday evening.

The event recognises both the academic and extra curricular achievements of the school’s young people.

This year’s guest speaker was Brian Demsey, who...

Rector Dr Tricia Holland and guest speaker Brian Dempsey with the junior and senior proxime accesits and duxes. Pic: Scott Louden.

Speaking at the event, new rector Dr Tricia Holland thanked the young people, staff and families for welcoming her “so warmly” to the school.

She thanked parents and carers for their continued support and said she was excited to be welcoming families back into the school.

Dr Holland said: “Although we have not been able to run trips and experiences and clubs as before, this has not stopped our young people achieving great things.

"The pandemic changed learning, teaching and assessment, for a couple of years we had no final SQA exams, but as you will see this evening, the young people, staff and parents and carers supporting our young people rose to the challenges we faced to help our pupils attain and achieve to just as high levels as before, and in some place even greater than before.

Proxime Accessits Timea Csicsvakova and Megan Donaldson with Senior Dux Kimberley Crawford (centre). Pic: Scott Louden

"Over the past four years we have maintained continuous improvements in attainment levels.”

Dr Holland told those pupils attending the awards ceremony: “You are here because you have been successful and we are so proud of your success, however, you will not always succeed, you will make mistakes, and that’s OK.

"You must have dreams and ambitions and try to achieve those dreams – never let anyone or anything put you off.

“If things don’t work out the first time round, then keep trying and keep working because hard work pays off in the end.

This year's Junior Proxime Accessits Neel Haval, Eve Harkins, Lexi Cattanach, Emma Meikle and Cerys Farquhar with Junior Dux James Shearer (second from left). Pic: Scott Louden.

"I pass on my congratulations to every award winner here this evening.

"Your hard work and effort has paid off and your school is so proud of you.”

"Whilst it is right to pursue improvements, it is also important that we stop, reflect and take time to remind ourselves of what wonderful young men and women we have the privilege to work with every day.”

She added: “Whether they are the School Dux or the winner of a Junior Award, every young person has earned their moment on this stage and needs to know that as a school community we are so proud of them and all that they have achieved.

Rector Dr Tricia Holland with Senior Dux Kimberley Crawford and Junior Dux James Shearer. Pic: Scott Louden.

“It isn’t just a few seconds on a stage and a certificate.

“It is a recognition of an achievement. And that is never a small matter.”

At last week’s ceremony, Kimberley Crawford was named School Dux.

She was described by teaching staff as a “very worthy winner” who has worked “unbelievably hard”.

Kimberley, who is one of the House Captains, achieved five grade A passes all at band one and is continuing her studies this year with Advanced Highers in Maths, Biology and Chemistry.

She hopes to study medicine when she leaves St Mungo’s.

Senior proxime accessits this year are Timea Csicsvakova and Megan Donaldson.

James Shearer was awarded Junior Dux and the Junior Proxime Accessits are Lexi Cattanach, Cerys Farquhar, Eve Harkins, Neel Haval and Emma Meikle.

The prize winners

