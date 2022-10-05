St Mungo's High: Senior award winners 2021/22
An awards ceremony to celebrate the hard work and achievements of pupils at St Mungo’s High School took place last week.
For the first time in three years, pupils, staff and families came together in the school hall for the special occasion on Thursday evening.
The event recognises both the academic and extra curricular achievements of the school’s young people.
This year’s guest speaker was Brian Demsey, who...
Speaking at the event, new rector Dr Tricia Holland thanked the young people, staff and families for welcoming her “so warmly” to the school.
She thanked parents and carers for their continued support and said she was excited to be welcoming families back into the school.
Dr Holland said: “Although we have not been able to run trips and experiences and clubs as before, this has not stopped our young people achieving great things.
"The pandemic changed learning, teaching and assessment, for a couple of years we had no final SQA exams, but as you will see this evening, the young people, staff and parents and carers supporting our young people rose to the challenges we faced to help our pupils attain and achieve to just as high levels as before, and in some place even greater than before.
"Over the past four years we have maintained continuous improvements in attainment levels.”
Dr Holland told those pupils attending the awards ceremony: “You are here because you have been successful and we are so proud of your success, however, you will not always succeed, you will make mistakes, and that’s OK.
"You must have dreams and ambitions and try to achieve those dreams – never let anyone or anything put you off.
“If things don’t work out the first time round, then keep trying and keep working because hard work pays off in the end.
"I pass on my congratulations to every award winner here this evening.
"Your hard work and effort has paid off and your school is so proud of you.”
"Whilst it is right to pursue improvements, it is also important that we stop, reflect and take time to remind ourselves of what wonderful young men and women we have the privilege to work with every day.”
She added: “Whether they are the School Dux or the winner of a Junior Award, every young person has earned their moment on this stage and needs to know that as a school community we are so proud of them and all that they have achieved.
“It isn’t just a few seconds on a stage and a certificate.
“It is a recognition of an achievement. And that is never a small matter.”
At last week’s ceremony, Kimberley Crawford was named School Dux.
She was described by teaching staff as a “very worthy winner” who has worked “unbelievably hard”.
Kimberley, who is one of the House Captains, achieved five grade A passes all at band one and is continuing her studies this year with Advanced Highers in Maths, Biology and Chemistry.
She hopes to study medicine when she leaves St Mungo’s.
Senior proxime accessits this year are Timea Csicsvakova and Megan Donaldson.
James Shearer was awarded Junior Dux and the Junior Proxime Accessits are Lexi Cattanach, Cerys Farquhar, Eve Harkins, Neel Haval and Emma Meikle.
The prize winners
National 4 Awards: Applications of Mathematics – Matthew Faichney; Art & Design – Zara Sharif; Biology – Declan Sweeney; Business Management – Bartosz Lopato; Chemistry – Dylan Loughran; Computing Science – Michael Beattie; English – Brett Harvey; French – Michael Beattie; History – Bartosz Lopato; Hospitality: Practical Cookery – Evan Clark; Maths – Carly Robertson; Modern Studies – Nicole Paterson; People in Society – Keri Anderson; Physics – Ewan Buchanan; Practical Electronics – Jack Moore; Practical Woodworking – Hubert Przychodzen; Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies – Molly Rigg; Science – Logan Rose; Spanish – Lewis Cardwell. National 4 Star Awards: Jaydyn Dickson, Zacc Gandy, Hayden McGuckin, Jack McGuire. National 5 Awards: Administration and IT – Suzanne Bell; Applications of Mathematics – Conor Donaldson; Art and Design – Ellie Donaldson; Biology – Nicole Sawicz, Piper Smith; Business Management – Neel Haval; Chemistry – Nicole Sawicz, Piper Smith; Computing Science – Emma Meikle; Drama – Cerys Farquhar; Engineering Science – Emma Meikle; English – Emma Meikle; French – James Shearer; Geography – Neel Haval, James Shearer; Graphic Communication – Courtney Easton; Health and Food Technology – Lexi Cattanach; History – Evan Clark; Mathematics – Emma Meikle, James Shearer; Media – Cerys Farquhar; Modern Studies – Tom Green; Music – Katie McElroy; Music Technology – Louisa Murray; Physical Education – Cameron Gregg; Physics – James Shearer; Practical Cake Craft – Eve Jones, Kirsten Kennedy; Practical Cookery – Ferne Carter; Practical Woodworking – Hisham Adam; Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies – Zulaikha Afzal; Spanish – Anna-Maria Enache, Cerys Farquhar. National 5 Star Awards: Zulaikha Afzal, Sophie Arthur, Emily Baird, Fergus Canavan, Daniel Carey, Ryan Carlyle, Ferne Carter, Kasie Chatburn, Jessica Crangle, Jasmine Crilley, Ryan Curry, Mia Dornan, Neave Garrity, Beljin George, Erin Gibson, Joseph Grattan, Jack Grattan, Cameron Gregg, Emily Gregory, Niamh Harris, Caoimhe Hegarty, Amy Hogarth, Flynn Hogg, Benedict Inegbenosun, Kiran Iqbal, Justas Jagminas, Jasiu Janowiec, Ava Judge, Louisa Kane, Wiktor Kukula, Finlay Mason, Kiara Mayer, Grace McGinley, Jameela Muhammad Perveen, Adam O'Connor, Maggie Rodgers, Rahima Sattar Rehman, Lewis Savage, Euan Shepherd, Ashlin Shibu, Jasmine Sutherland, Harriet Tribble, Lucja Trzeciecka, Julia Trzybinska, Conlan Ullyart, Markuss Ungers, Ruby Valentine, Aimee Weir, Jonathan Wood, Amelia Wysocka. National 5 Academic Achievement Awards: Umar Akbar, Suzanne Bell, Lexi Cattanach, Daniel Clarkson, Courtney Easton, Cerys Farquhar, Sienna Glackin, Tom Green, Eve Harkins, Neel Haval, Lewis McGuckin, Emily McLellan, Emma Meikle, Gregor Mitchell, Nicole Sawicz, James Shearer, Piper Smith, Patrik Tomcisak. Personal Development Awards: Keri Anderson, Robert Cupples, Jaydyn Dickson, Kira Foy, Christopher Houston, Alexander McCarthy, Millie McDonald, Logan Rose. Higher Awards: Administration and IT – Conor Little; Applications of Mathematics – Joe Donnelly; Art and Design – Cara Dickson; Business Management – Grace Galvin, Lexie Torrance; Chemistry – Amy Millar; Computing Science – Matthew Stewart; Dance – Jessica Smith; Drama – Callum Muir; Engineering Science – James Carter; English – Charlie Swanston; French – Amy Callaghan; Geography – Josh McColl; Graphic Communication – Chloe Boyle; History – Reece Scott; Human Biology – Matthew Stewart; Mathematics – Matthew Stewart; Media – Timea Csicsvakova; Modern Studies – Megan Donaldson; Music – Elanor Thom; Music Technology – Keir Haggerty; Photography – Mirran Bell; Physical Education – Molly McGhee; Physics – Catherine Campbell; Politics – Paige Rydeard; Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies – Suzy Farquharson; Sociology – Iman Bhatti; Spanish – Rahima Sattar Rehman, Georga Beattie. Higher Star Awards: Areesa Aslam, Georga Beattie, Eva Bell, Chloe Boyle, Caitlyn Christie, Neahve Douglas, Thomas Fulton, Grace Galvin, Charlie Gill, Claire Hagerty, Keir Haggerty, Aaron Haire, Emma Hay, Mirren Hendry, Nathan Hill, Adam Kelly, Ula Kelly, Emma Kinghorn, Hannah Lawrence, Martyna Lyczek, Sophie McLeod, Keira Nicol, Ethan O'Donnell, Rachel Reid, Maria Saji, Subhan Shahid, Sara Stevenson, Joshua Stones, Charlie Swanston, Piper Ure, Christopher Watkins, Bekah Weightman. Higher Academic Achievement Awards: Amy Callaghan,Catherine Campbell, Kimberley Crawford, Timea Csicsvakova, Megan Donaldson, Haylie Jackson, Molly McGhee, Amy Millar, Holly Milne, Jess Mooney, Callan Scott, Matthew Stewart, Connor Sweeney. Advanced Higher Awards: Art and Design (Design) – Eve Jones, Art and Design (Expressive) – Mirran Bell, Biology – Caitlin Jamieson, Chemistry – Reece Scott, Computing Science – Hammad Ali, English – Caitlin Jamieson, French – Hammad Ali, Geography – Alicia Dobson, Graphic Communication – Mia Lugget, History – Ava Clark, Mathematics – Jay-Jay Carter, Modern Studies – Iman Bhatti, Music – Ava Clark, Physical Education – Oliver Weir, Physics – Reece Scott. Advanced Higher Star Awards: Awais Akram, Ava Clark, Hammad Ali, Myron MacBeth, Sophie Scott, Alicia Thom. Advanced Higher Academic Achievement Awards: Reece Scott. National Progression Awards: Acting – Martin Munro; Film & Media – Mia Gardner. Peer Mentoring Award: Ciara-Mae Ballantine, Jasmin Dick, Alicia Dobson, Millie Ferguson, Niamh Glen, Emily Gribben, Neive Henderson, Jiyona Joseph, Kirsten Kennedy, Joanne Lumsden, Anna Marr, Sophie Mackenzie, Isla Mayor, Kai McCourt, Brogan McIlwraith. House Captain Awards: Andrew House Captain – Sophie Leonard, Columba House Captain – Kirsty Arbuckle, Kentigern House Captain – Oliver Weir, Margaret House Captain – Ava Clark, Ninian House Captain – Myron MacBeth, Ogilvie House Captain – Reece Scott. National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCOS) Silver – Maya Graham, Jagoda Krawiec, Louise Nimmo. Special Awards: Alan Watson Award for Maths Excellence – Conor Little; Anne Mitchell Award for Outstanding Contribution to Media – Euan McGuire; Archbishop's Award – Jismaria Jijo; Grant Watson Award – Ava Paterson; HJ Lynch Award – TJay Ballingall; Lawrence Haggart Memorial Trophy – Vivenne Strain; Maurissa Clark Award – Kyla Brown; Pat Crossan Award fpr Outstanding Contribution to Music – The String Group (Neel Haval, Amelia Kaczmarek, James Shearer, Tom Shearer); Phillip Collins Reading Award – Zohaib Ali; Rector's Award (Stephen Phee Award) – Amelia Oczkowska; Rewarding Success – Victoria Sawicz; Roy Northam Award for Sporting Excellence – Caitlyn Christie; Saul Elliott Memorial Shield – Euan Cunningham; SVDP Frederic Ozanam Award – Alex Dunn, Isobelle McLean, Ava Reilly; The Spirit of St Mungo's Declan Rennie Award – Megan Graham, Morgan Graham; In Memoriam Award – Caitlyn Christie, Molly McGhee; Junior Proxime Accessit – Lexi Cattanach, Cerys Farquhar, Eve Harkins, Neel Haval, Emma Meikle; Junior Dux – James Shearer; Senior Proxime Accessit – Timea Csicsvakova, Megan Donaldson; Senior Dux – Kimberley Crawford.