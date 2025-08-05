SQA exam results dropping through letterboxes across Falkirk district

Hundreds of young people across Falkirk district will be waking up this morning to discover their exam results.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results of Higher, National, and Advanced Higher exams are being issued today (Tuesday, August 5).

Results will arrive by first class post, and those who have signed up for a MySQA account will also receive their results by text or email.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 147,000 candidates across Scotland are expected to receive results on results day this year across a range of different qualifications.

Exam results will be dropping through letterboxes across Falkirk today (Pic:TSPL)

Schools will also have all the results, as will any colleges or universities students have applied to via UCAS. If for some reason pupils do not receive their results, they are advised to contact their school.

The results come after a long – and likely anxious – wait for students since sitting their exams back in April and May.

Skills Development Scotland's (SDS) Results Helpline will be open from 8am on Tuesday, staffed by careers advisers to assist anybody that needs help with their options and next steps after receiving their results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team will be able to provide impartial career information, advice and guidance including information on colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering or staying on at school.

The results helpline can be reached by calling 0800 100 8000. It will be open from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday, August 5 and Wednesday, August 6. It will also be open between 9am and 5pm on Thursday, August 7 and Friday, August 8.

The SQA runs a free appeals service. Students can either appeal a grade directly, or have their school do it on their behalf. If you or your child opt to do this, a senior marker will look over their exam paper to make sure it has been marked correctly, in keeping with official standards.

A candidate advice line is also run by the SQA. The line – which can be reached on 0345 279 1000 – will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm from Tuesday, August 5 until Friday, August 8.

Parents and students should also check with their child’s school, who may have staff on hand to provide support.