Send My Friend to School: Pupils at Deanburn Primary in Bo'ness join campaign

The Send My Friend to School initiative at the Bo’ness school was led by youngsters in P4M.

They shared their learning with other pupils in the school before encouraging everyone to complete their Issue Tree or message Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk.

The focus of this year’s campaign is All my Friends Need Teachers and the campaign is calling for the UK Government to launch a new global teacher strategy and work with international partners to recruit and train 1.8 million new teachers in low and lower-middle income countries.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deanburn Primary's P4M have been working on Send my Friend to School 2022 project which they presented to MP Martyn Day

A spokesperson said: “Investing in qualified, well-trained, and well-resourced teachers is one of the greatest investments we can make in children’s futures and is key to unlocking a quality, inclusive education for all children.”

Before the end of term, Mr Day came along to Deanburn to learn more about the pupils’ project and he promised to deliver their messages to the Westminster Parliament.

Send My Friend to School is the UK coalition of the Global Campaign for Education – a global organisation working to ensure quality education for all children, with members in over 90 countries.

Deanburn Primary School pupils with MP Martyn Day who visited recently to find out more about their Send My Friend to School project