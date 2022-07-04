Falkirk area McDonald's drive-thru extension plans get green light

The plans, lodged by McDonalds on May 11, to add a further 49 square metres to the restaurant at Earl’s Gate Roundabout, in Grangemouth, were granted permission by Falkirk Council on Friday, July 1.

The forthcoming works will also see the entrance being relocated, the creation of replacement drive thru booths, an extension to the manager’s office and new glazing being installed.

It was stated the restaurant will also install a new sliding entrance door and introduce a new access door, while the back of house area will be extended by 22.2 square metres and clad to match existing finishes.

Minor alterations being undertaken include kerb lines being added, with the patio area extended and some new hard standing being introduced.