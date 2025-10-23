School's out until August 2027: Falkirk Council education boss updates parents on £14 million building repairs

A local primary school which sustained heavy storm damage at the start of the year will not be fully operational until 2027.

Parents and carers of Maddiston Primary School pupils have received an update regarding the status of the Glendevon Drive premises, which was closed after being badly damaged during Storm Eowyn in January, forcing 500 pupils and 50 staff to be decanted to other schools in the area.

Back in June Falkirk Council stated the school would not be full re-open until August 2026 after it was revealed mortar used in its construction was found to be “significantly deficient”.

At that time council director of education services Jon Reid claimed some of the campus would be back in use for the start of the 2025-26 session in August and fully open again by August 2026.

Maddiston Primary School was badly damaged by Storm Eowyn in January (Picture: Submitted)

However, in his correspondence to parents and carers on Wednesday, Mr Reid stated current circumstances mean the school would not be fully re-opened unopened until August 2027.

He said: “While the building can be retained, significant reconstruction and reinstatement work is required. The total cost of reinstating the school is now estimated at £14 million, which reflects the scale and complexity of the work required to ensure the building is safe, compliant and fit for the future.

“I appreciate you were previously advised the school was expected to reopen in August 2026. However, as the technical work has progressed, it has become clear that a longer-term programme is required to complete the reinstatement to the highest possible standard.

“The current projection is for the full reopening of the school in August 2027. I know this will be disappointing and I want to apologise for this further delay. Please be assured that the revised date reflects a carefully considered and realistic programme designed to avoid unnecessary risk or disruption later in the process.

“The current arrangements for pupils will remain in place until the works are complete. construction programme will be planned carefully to ensure that the learning environments for P1-3 pupils continue to operate safely and that all activity on site is fully separated from school use.”

