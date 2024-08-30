Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Queensferry High School are gearing up to take on a kit car building challenge thanks to the help of two local housebuilders.

Cala Homes (East) and Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, along with the help of the Edinburgh Airport Community Fund, have donated the components of the DIY car for pupils to construct, with the aim of racing the finished vehicle at Knockhill circuit later this year.

The project is designed to help pupils gain additional skills and qualifications which are not always available within mainstream education that will continue to benefit them once they leave school.

Around 20 students between S3 and S6 are being given the opportunity to take part in the course.

Pupils at Queensferry High School are building their own kit car.

Michael Fong, the school’s developing young workers co-ordinator, said: “Everyone at the school is incredibly grateful for the support from Cala Homes and Taylor Wimpey to get this project off the ground.

“The whole journey, from the initial idea to seeing this kit car project come to life, has been a fantastic example of collaboration. However, the project’s true impact on our students will come from the homebuilders’ continued guidance and mentorship as our pupil’s progress.

“Hearing from industry professionals and receiving long-term advice will be invaluable to these young people, especially after they leave school.

“I can’t wait to see how Cala and Taylor Wimpey will support the students' development firsthand – it will truly showcase the positive impact their investment is having."

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes East, said: “This is a wonderful project for pupils and we are delighted to help them get it off the ground.

“Supporting young people with school-led initiatives like this is one of the most important elements of our South Queensferry Community Pledge, which we launched last year.

“We look forward to following progress in the new school year when they begin manufacturing the kit car.”

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “The kit car challenge is a great way for us to continue our work with the school to inspire its young people to explore their learning potential in a practical way.”