Pupils from Grangemouth's Beancross Primary take part in Go Dance 22

The P6 pupils from Beancross PS were taking part in Go Dance 22 in the Theatre Royal, Glasgow.

It sees groups from all over Scotland take part for one night during the week-long run and Beancross was one of only two primary schools invited to attend.

The 54 children, along with teachers Emma Kelly and Wemi Abimbola, rehearsed since last October for their Peter Pan inspired piece under the watchful eye of choreographer Jennifer Lesko-Blair.

Beancross Primary pupils perform their version of Peter Pan at Go Dance 2022

Most of them had never danced before far less been inside such a large theatre.

But they rehearsed two hours every week to pull together an unforgettable performance.

This 40-minute rehearsal prior to their performance was the only time the children would get to access the stage before the paying audience of around 900 people were be in the auditorium.

Pupils enjoy their time dancing on stage at the Theatre Royal Glasgow

But Mrs Lesko-Blair said they took it in their stride, adding: “The children lit up the stage as their families, friends, school staff, loved ones from other groups, and industry professionals filled the theatre.”

Beancross headteacher Andrew Watson said: "Thank you to all of the children who worked extremely hard to create their dance and have the confidence to take to a professional stage and wow the audience. Thank you also to Miss Kelly and Miss Abimbola, who found themselves performing on stage alongside the children – this was beautiful and moving to watch.

"A big thank you to Mrs Blair for leading this project and working closely with the children and staff. The performance was spectacular.”

