Pupils come up with plans for Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme

The recent education programme for schools sought to inspire the next generation of original thinkers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Taking the top spot were The Flood Fixers from Carronshore Primary School, who were awarded first place after impressing the judges with their carefully considered

flood prevention design and their clear and concise way of presenting it to them, complete with very detailed diagrams.

Carronshore Primary School pupils Lucy Wilcock, Finlay Campbell, Corey Russell, Darcy Kemp and Erin Miller join teacher Karen Mardon and Alistair Dawson to celebrate theri win

Carronshore Primary School teacher Karen Mardon, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the win. The children worked so hard, and it was a brilliant learning experience for everyone involved. It was also a good project in terms of developing the skills needed for high school.”

The Flood Breakers from Bowhouse Primary School and The Tsunamis from Moray Primary – two Grangemouth schools – were highly commended for their designs,

which really considered the community around the scheme – one even explored flood protection strategies in French.

The Dancing Dinosaurs from the Grangemouth Sea Cadets won the community group prize after impressing the judges with their breadth of knowledge and ability to

answer technical questions on flood protection.

Alistair Dawson, Falkirk Council infrastructure projects manager, said: “There were some really strong submissions in our very first STEM programme. I would like to

say a very well done to all of the children and teachers for putting the hard work in.

“To see their ambition, passion and enthusiasm is truly inspiring - congratulations to all those involved."

Over 450 local school children took part in the STEM programme, which was developed by consultants Jacobs in conjunction with Falkirk Council’s Children’s Services.

The children were asked to find out more about flooding and its devastating effects, then use what they had learned to design and showcase their own flood protection solutions.

The entries from groups from 12 primary schools were then made into videos and presented to a panel of industry experts.